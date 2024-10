Get ready to be over the moon with Lunar Delight, an indica strain with cosmic roots. This celestial strain delivers a deeply relaxing experience that’s perfect for stargazers and dreamers alike. Whether you’re winding down for the night or seeking a moment of tranquility, Lunar Delight is your ticket to a peaceful journey beyond the stars.

---

Feelings: Relaxed, Dreamy, Calm

Flavor: Earthy, Sweet, Spicy

Usage: Campfire Talks, Night Hikes, Stargazing

Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

read more