Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms

Mac 1 [7g Smalls]

Mac 1 [7g Smalls]

Grown by Capulator in Colorado, this well-balanced cross between Alien Cookies and Miracle 15 is an instant everyday staple for the busy cannabis connoisseur. No matter what time of day, these frost-covered nugs deliver a clear-headed, easygoing high with an upbeat yet creative kick. A treat for all of your senses, expect to grind up some seriously sticky buds covered in milky trichomes, only to be met with a funky smooth smoke and creamy cherry undertones.

Feelings: Focused, Clear-headed, Uplifting
Flavor: Tart Cherry, Fresh Earth, Creamy
Usage: Making a Masterpiece, Socializing, Brainstorming
Top Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool
