We are gathered here today to lay to rest your stress and tension. After this gang of funky fresh terpenes hits your palate, prepare to release your woes and usher in a creative euphoria. This strain is a true celebration of hybrid effects, perfect for grabbing a casual dinner with friends or relaxing at home with a good book.

---

Feelings: Elated, Relaxed, Creative

Flavor: Menthol, Garlic, Citrus

Usage: Chill Night Out, Chill Evening at Home, Chill Daytime Adventure