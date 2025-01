Combining the tangy, uplifting power of Sour Diesel with the heavy sedating effects of Gas Mask, Molotov Cocktail is equal parts sharp and smooth, culminating in a knockout high that strikes fast and doesn't let go. Bold and gassy with hints of citrus, this strain is a flavorful explosion of Myrcene, Limonene, & Caryophyllene. Ignite your senses and burn away the stresses of the day with Molotov Cocktail.

Feelings: Clear Headed, Focused, Sociable

Flavor: Gassy, Pine, Citrus

Usage: Creatively, Sleep Aid, Mood Boost

