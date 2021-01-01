Glass House Farms
Orange Creamsicle [28g Smalls]
About this product
Creamy, dreamy, summery Orange Creamsicle is a citrus confection that quickly supplies a delightful sugar-rush to the head. As delicious on the palate as you’d expect, its energy kick and mood boost are perfect for getting giggly with friends, getting things done, or getting creative. A true treat, like dessert for the senses and the mind. We just love it.
Feelings: Euphoric, Happy, Creative
Flavor: Orange, Vanilla, Sugar
Usage: Get happy, get things done, get outside the box
Lineage: Orange Crush x Juicy Fruit
Lineage: Orange Crush x Juicy Fruit
