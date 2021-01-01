Loading…
Logo for the brand Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms

OverFlo [3.5g Jar]

About this product

Day or night, OverFlo’s gorgeously balanced effects are like a lubricant for flowing frictionlessly through a few hours. Unfolding first with a sharp blueberry and lime burst, followed by a shot of OG musk, this mind-leveling strain gives your focus a boost and keeps stress at bay. Grab your mat, a book, or a journal, get your mind out of overdrive, lean into the Flo, and cruise.

Feelings: Cheery, Auto-Pilot, Breezy
Flavor: Blueberry, Lime, Musk
Usage: Flo-ing, Un-stress, Focus
Lineage: Colorado Flo x Face Off OG
