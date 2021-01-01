About this product

This super-heavy indica strain is sure to knock you off of your feet and onto the couch while putting your mind at ease. Platinum OG’s bright, sticky buds put off a piney, hashy aroma that really comes alive when you grind it up. Without much intro, it sinks into a relaxed, happy, cerebral high that glides over the muscles for a calming, full-body experience. Heavy and precious, it’s platinum indeed.



Feelings: Cerebral, Relaxing, Calming

Flavor: Pine, Hash, Fruit

Usage: Pain Management, Relaxation, Sleep

Lineage: OG Kush x Master Kush x mystery strain

Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene