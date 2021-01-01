Glass House Farms
Prince [3.5g Jar]
About this product
Specially created by Glass House Farms’ own cultivation team, Prince is a sweet, soothing mashup of its two indecently-named parents: vanilla-frosting-flavored Bootylicious and raspberry-scented Purple Johnson. No surprise, then, that this homage to the Purple One has a chill and sensual body but maintains the mental clarity to keep you creatively engaged. We only release our breeding projects when we’re truly proud of them, and of Prince, we certainly are.
Feelings: Relaxed, Sensual, Aware
Flavor: Sweet, Vanilla, Berry Tart
Usage: Chill Time, Me Time, Sexy Time
Lineage: Bootylicious x Purple Johnson
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
