About this product

This enticing, delicious powerhouse promises to leave you dazed, but never confused. Bred from two world-class parents – Do Si Dos and Purple Punch – Slurricane arrives with a tropical fruit aroma and tastes of blueberries and cream, making it a superb after-dinner treat. With a deep body high that creeps up slowly, you’ll find yourself sinking into the couch or climbing into bed. And soon, any negative thoughts will be spirited away, leaving you with an expansive, blissed-out calm that restores balance to the mind as well. Doing nothing has never been so easy.



Flavor: berries, spice, cream

Feeling: euphoric, sedated, bliss

Usage: tension-relief, head-to-toe tingle, complete couch-lock

Lineage: Do si do x Purple Punch