About this product

Super Sticky Punch will leave you super stuck on the couch and not mad about it. With the combination of GG4 and Papaya Punch, this sativa-dominant pre-roll is heavy on the relaxing body effects with a euphoric head high that is well-balanced but potent. Similar to a post-work cocktail, the aroma of fresh tropical fruit with a funky finish cues the calm in just a few puffs.



Blend: GG4 Herb & (Papaya Punch x GG4 Live Resin)

Feelings: Euphoric, Chill, Tranquil

Flavor: Tropical Fruit, Herbs, Diesel

Usage: Staying In, Movie Marathon, Couch Crashing