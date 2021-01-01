About this product
Super Sticky Punch will leave you super stuck on the couch and not mad about it. With the combination of GG4 and Papaya Punch, this sativa-dominant pre-roll is heavy on the relaxing body effects with a euphoric head high that is well-balanced but potent. Similar to a post-work cocktail, the aroma of fresh tropical fruit with a funky finish cues the calm in just a few puffs.
Blend: GG4 Herb & (Papaya Punch x GG4 Live Resin)
Feelings: Euphoric, Chill, Tranquil
Flavor: Tropical Fruit, Herbs, Diesel
Usage: Staying In, Movie Marathon, Couch Crashing
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
