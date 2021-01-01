About this product

Skunky and funky and boasting a gorgeous nug structure, Wonder Bars brings epic flavor to the table with notes of classic OG complemented by chocolate undertones – likely to leave you smacking your lips before you even have the chance to exhale. What begins as an energetic boost soon morphs into a heavier cerebral high, settling right behind the eyes for a state of true relaxation. You’ll want to set some time aside to fully appreciate this hybrid cultivar, as the potent parentage of GMO and Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies is sure to take you for a funky and flavorful ride.



Feelings: Happy, Relaxed, Calm

Flavors: Funky, Skunky, Chocolate

Usage: Chilling Out, Winding Down, Destressing

Lineage: GMO x Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies