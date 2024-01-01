Loading...

Flower
Max OG
by Glasshouse Extracts
THC 20.89%
CBD 0%
Flower
Marshmalade
by Glasshouse Extracts
THC 23.6%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Wunder Dawg
by Glasshouse Extracts
THC 24.76%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mazar x Blueberry Pre-Roll 1g (Skywalker)
by Glasshouse Extracts
THC 20.64%
CBD 0.56%