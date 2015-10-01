About this product

This Classic 10" Inline Grid Perc Bubbler is the most elegant and efficient style of our bubblers, utilizing a reinforced natural perc downstem which feeds into a finely gridded inline perc for optimal water filtration. This provides incredible diffusion of smoke bubbles through each of the tiny slits and ensures evenly distributed filtration along the inline perc. It also features a narrow, bent neck to help prevent water from reaching your mouth.



Included for free with this item is a 14mm Bowl w/ Hook for cool handling. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems.



Style: Classic Bubbler

Dimensions: Height: 10" x Base Diameter: 4" x Width: 5"

Joint: 14mm 90° Female

Thickness: 5mm

Weight: 0.96 lbs

Perc Styles: Reinforced Inline Grid Perc

Features: Reinforced Stem

Includes: 14mm Bowl w/ Hook

Ideal Water Volume: 3 fl oz

Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"