Glassics
10" Gridded Inline Perc Bent-Neck
About this product
Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/10-gridded-inline-perc-bent-neck/
This Classic 10" Inline Grid Perc Bubbler is the most elegant and efficient style of our bubblers, utilizing a reinforced natural perc downstem which feeds into a finely gridded inline perc for optimal water filtration. This provides incredible diffusion of smoke bubbles through each of the tiny slits and ensures evenly distributed filtration along the inline perc. It also features a narrow, bent neck to help prevent water from reaching your mouth.
Included for free with this item is a 14mm Bowl w/ Hook for cool handling. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems.More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.
Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
Style: Classic Bubbler
Dimensions: Height: 10" x Base Diameter: 4" x Width: 5"
Joint: 14mm 90° Female
Thickness: 5mm
Weight: 0.96 lbs
Perc Styles: Reinforced Inline Grid Perc
Features: Reinforced Stem
Includes: 14mm Bowl w/ Hook
Ideal Water Volume: 3 fl oz
Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"
