About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/10mm-reverse-bowl-with-handle/



This 10mm Reverse Bowl with Ring fits all of our 10mm "concentrate" Rigs and converts them into "dry" water pipes. It features thick glass construction with a single hole in the center of the small-sized bowl as well as a glass handle fixed at the base for cool handling. More information about converting between dry and concentrate uses can be found in our Blog.