Glassics
12" Honeycomb Perc Pedestal
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/12-honeycomb-perc-pedestal/
This Classic 12" Honeycomb Perc Pedestal is our smallest pedestal Bong and employs a natural perc downstem and honeycomb perc for filtration. Its reasonable size and simple, narrow design make it a great choice for first-time bong buyers and allow for convenient storage and cleaning. It features a donut ring ice catch giving you the option to fill the top half of the chamber with ice for smoother hits and doubles as a splash guard to prevent water from reaching your mouth.
Included for free with this item is an 18mm Globe Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between "dry" and "concentrate" use can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.
Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
Style: Classic Bong
Dimensions: Height: 12" x Base Diameter: 4"
Joint: 18mm 90° Female
Thickness: 5mm
Weight: 1.73 lbs
Perc Style: Honeycomb Perc
Features: Ice Donut, Reinforced Stem
Includes:18mm Globe Bowl
Ideal Water Volume: 2 fl oz
Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"
This Classic 12" Honeycomb Perc Pedestal is our smallest pedestal Bong and employs a natural perc downstem and honeycomb perc for filtration. Its reasonable size and simple, narrow design make it a great choice for first-time bong buyers and allow for convenient storage and cleaning. It features a donut ring ice catch giving you the option to fill the top half of the chamber with ice for smoother hits and doubles as a splash guard to prevent water from reaching your mouth.
Included for free with this item is an 18mm Globe Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between "dry" and "concentrate" use can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.
Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
Style: Classic Bong
Dimensions: Height: 12" x Base Diameter: 4"
Joint: 18mm 90° Female
Thickness: 5mm
Weight: 1.73 lbs
Perc Style: Honeycomb Perc
Features: Ice Donut, Reinforced Stem
Includes:18mm Globe Bowl
Ideal Water Volume: 2 fl oz
Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"
Cinex effects
Reported by real people like you
631 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!