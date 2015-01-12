About this product

This Classic 12" Honeycomb Perc Pedestal is our smallest pedestal Bong and employs a natural perc downstem and honeycomb perc for filtration. Its reasonable size and simple, narrow design make it a great choice for first-time bong buyers and allow for convenient storage and cleaning. It features a donut ring ice catch giving you the option to fill the top half of the chamber with ice for smoother hits and doubles as a splash guard to prevent water from reaching your mouth.



Included for free with this item is an 18mm Globe Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between "dry" and "concentrate" use can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.



Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.



Style: Classic Bong

Dimensions: Height: 12" x Base Diameter: 4"

Joint: 18mm 90° Female

Thickness: 5mm

Weight: 1.73 lbs

Perc Style: Honeycomb Perc

Features: Ice Donut, Reinforced Stem

Includes:18mm Globe Bowl

Ideal Water Volume: 2 fl oz

Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"