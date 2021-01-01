14mm Reverse Bowl with Handle
About this product
Buy Now: https://www.glassics.co/14mm-reverse-bowl-with-handle/
This 14mm Reverse Bowl with Ring fits all of our 14mm "concentrate" Rigs and converts them into "dry" water pipes. It features thick glass construction with a single hole in the center of the small-sized bowl as well as a glass handle fixed at the base for cool handling. More information about converting between dry and concentrate uses can be found in our Blog.
This 14mm Reverse Bowl with Ring fits all of our 14mm "concentrate" Rigs and converts them into "dry" water pipes. It features thick glass construction with a single hole in the center of the small-sized bowl as well as a glass handle fixed at the base for cool handling. More information about converting between dry and concentrate uses can be found in our Blog.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!