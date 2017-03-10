Glassics
14mm Showerhead Perc Ashcatcher
About this product
Buy Now: https://www.glassics.co/14mm-showerhead-perc-ashcatcher/
This 14mm Showerhead Perc Ashcatcher can be used to upgrade any 14mm piece with a female joint. Ashcatchers are an affordable option to provide additional levels of water filtration/diffusion, and ultimately smoother hits, on any glass water pipe. As their name suggests, these upgrades also help to keep the main chamber of your glass bongs and bubblers clean over time by acting as the first line of defense against ash and debris. Between the three ashcatcher perc designs, this showerhead perc creates average diffusion and water contact and in turn is only moderately difficult to clean due to the minimal shape.
Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
Style: Ashcatcher
Dimensions: Height: 4.5" x Base Diameter: 2" x Width: 3"
Joint: 14mm 45°
Weight: 0.2 lbs
Perc Style: Showerhead Perc
Ideal Water Volume: 1 fl oz
Package Dimensions: Height: 4" x Length: 8" x Width: 8"
