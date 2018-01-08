About this product

This 18" Double Tree Perc Beaker includes two stacked 10-arm tree percs at the center of the neck creating optimal smoke diffusion and water filtration. The design of this bong makes it a great choice for those looking to achieve the biggest and smoothest hits possible as the dual tree percs provide extra levels of cooling while the additional height provides larger hits. It features both a three-prong ice pinch and splash guard above the tree percs giving you the option to fill the top half of the chamber with ice for even smoother hits as well as preventing water from reaching your mouth.



Included for free with this item is a 14mm Round Bowl w/ Ring for cool handling as well as an 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem for increased filtration and easy cleaning. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.



Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page.



Style: Bong w/ Percs

Dimensions: Height: 18" x Base Diameter: 5" x Width (w/Bowl): 7.5"

Joint: 14mm 45° Female

Thickness: 5mm

Weight: 2.16 lbs

Perc Styles: Two 8-Arm Reinforced Tree Percs

Features: Splash Guard, 3-Prong Ice Pinch

Includes: 14mm Round Bowl w/ Ring

Ideal Water Volume: 20 fl oz

Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 20" x Width: 8"