About this product

This 18" Single Tree Perc Beaker is equipped with an extra 8-arm tree perc at the center of the tube providing an additional level of smoke diffusion and water filtration. This bong is great for someone looking to upgrade to a water pipe with added percs without getting too complex. It features both a three-prong grip at the base of the neck and a donut ring ice catch just above the tree perc giving you the option to fill the top half of the chamber with ice for even smoother hits as well as preventing water from reaching your mouth.



Included for free with this item is a 14mm Martini Bowl w/ Handle for cool handling as well as an 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem for increased filtration and easy cleaning. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.



Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.



Style: Bong w/ Percs

Dimensions: Height: 18" x Base Diameter: 4" x Width w/ Bowl: 6"

Joint: 14mm 45° Female

Thickness: 5mm

Weight: 1.51 lbs

Perc Style: 8-Arm Reinforced Tree Perc

Features: 3-Prong Grip, Donut Ring Ice Catch

Includes:14mm Martini Bowl w/ Handle

Ideal Water Volume: 10 fl oz

Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 20" x Width: 8"