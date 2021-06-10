About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/18-tree-showerhead-perc-pedestal/



This 18" Tree & Showerhead Perc Pedestal is our most complex pedestal Bong which combines a natural perc downstem, a showerhead perc and an 8-arm tree perc for optimal smoke diffusion and water filtration. The straight design of this bong makes it ideal for those looking to achieve smooth, large hits which can be cleared quickly and effortlessly. It features both a three-prong ice pinch and splash guard above the tree perc giving you the option to fill the top half of the chamber with ice for even smoother hits as well as preventing water from reaching your mouth. This is a great option for those looking for a narrower, pedestal tube with the most filtration and diffusion available.



Included for free with this item is an 18mm Globe Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.



Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.



Style: Bong w/ Percs

Dimensions: Height: 18" x Base Diameter: 5"

Joint: 18mm 90° Female

Thickness: 5mm

Weight: 2.08 lbs

Perc Styles: Showerhead Perc, 8-Arm Reinforced Tree Perc

Features: Splash Guard, 3-Prong Ice Pinch, Reinforced Stem

Includes: 18mm Globe Bowl

Ideal Water Volume: 4 fl oz

Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 20" x Width: 8"