Glassics
18mm Barrel Perc Ashcatcher
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/18mm-barrel-perc-ashcatcher/
This 18mm Barrel Perc Ashcatcher can be used to upgrade any 18mm piece with a female joint. Ashcatchers are an affordable option to provide additional levels of water filtration/diffusion, and ultimately smoother hits, on any glass water pipe. As their name suggests, these upgrades also help to keep the main chamber of your glass bongs and bubblers clean over time by acting as the first line of defense against ash and debris. Between the three ashcatcher perc designs, this barrel perc creates the least diffusion and water contact but in turn is also the least difficult to clean due to the minimal shape.
Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
This 18mm Barrel Perc Ashcatcher can be used to upgrade any 18mm piece with a female joint. Ashcatchers are an affordable option to provide additional levels of water filtration/diffusion, and ultimately smoother hits, on any glass water pipe. As their name suggests, these upgrades also help to keep the main chamber of your glass bongs and bubblers clean over time by acting as the first line of defense against ash and debris. Between the three ashcatcher perc designs, this barrel perc creates the least diffusion and water contact but in turn is also the least difficult to clean due to the minimal shape.
Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
Green Goddess effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
27% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!