About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/18mm-female-quartz-domeless-nail/



This 18mm Female Quartz Domeless Nail is designed to fit all of our 18mm "concentrate" Rigs. It features a ribbed design between the cup and the joint which keeps it in place and allows heat to dissipate before reaching your glass piece or Rig. The cup size allows this nail to be paired with our Quartz Carb Caps to help insulate heat and preserve oil flavors. More information on Carb Caps and Low Temperature Oil Applications can be found in our Blog.



Quartz as a material is much more ideal than glass when used as a concentrate nail as it can withstand much more rapid heating and cooling and is comparable to ceramic in that regard. The main difference between the two is that quartz has more thermal conductivity, meaning that it will take less time to heat up but won't retain that heat for very long. Quartz also requires that you heat the nail evently in order to prevent cracks or fractures but is not as prone to do so as ceramic is.