About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/18mm-slanted-dome-nail/



This 18mm Slanted Dome & Nail fits all of our 18mm "concentrate" Rigs. Its sleek design allows the top of the dome to be easily covered in order to restrict airflow. This lowers the temperature required to vaporize concentrates and therefore creates an effect similar to Carb Caps which helps preserve their flavor. More Information on Carb Caps and Low Temperature Oil Applications can be found in our Blog.



The glass nails included with these domes are considered temporary and will not withstand constant heating and cooling. Our Domeless Nail collection features concentrate nails made of more durable materials that will last longer. For more information about the differences between Dome & Nail and Domeless Nail setups, visit our Blog.