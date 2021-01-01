About this product

This 3.5" Diffused Downstem can be used to replace any downstem on any water pipe that we carry and can be paired with any 14mm bowl piece. The horizontal slits and tapered hole at the bottom of the downstem encourage greater diffusion of smoke bubbles. This helps break up the smoke so that more contact is made with the water creating an even smoother hit.