Glassics
4.5" Inline Perc Curved-Neck
About this product
This 4.5" Inline Perc Dab Rig is the absolute smallest and most affordable dab rig and overall water pipe that we carry. This design is perfect for those looking to minimize water filtration and glass surface area in order to preserve the flavors and characteristics of their concentrated oils. The 4-slit inline perc offers gentle smoke diffusion to cool smoke without stripping too much of the desired taste which in-turn allows for easy cleaning as well. In addition to being a great "flavor saver", this dab rig is an ideal travel piece as it can almost fit in one's pocket with it's robust, compact shape.
Included for free with this item is a 10mm Slanted Dome & Glass Nail. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase. These include different styles of domes and domeless nails as well as the option to convert this "concentrate" rig into a "dry" bubbler with a reverse bowl or adapter. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.
Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
Style: Dab Rig
Dimensions: Height: 4.5" x Base Diameter: 2.5" x Width: 3"
Joint: 10mm 90° Male
Thickness: 5mm
Weight: 0.29 lbs
Perc Style: Inline Perc
Included Items: 10mm Slanted Dome & Nail
Ideal Water Volume: 1 fl oz
Package Dimensions: Height: 4" x Length: 8" x Width: 8"
