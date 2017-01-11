Glassics
5" Inline Matrix Perc Sidecar
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
This 5" Inline Matrix Perc Dab Rig employs a reinforced natural downstem which feeds into an inline matrix style perc for highly diffused smoke and water filtration. The medium-size of this dab rig offers greater water diffusion than our smallest rig while still preserving the flavors and characteristics of concentrated oils. As well as being a great "flavor saver", this dab rig is also great for easy cleaning, travel and storage due to its overall size. The reinforced sidecar neck also helps to prevent water from reaching your mouth.
Included for free with this item is a 14mm Dome & Glass Nail. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase. These include different styles of domes and domeless nails as well as the option to convert this "concentrate" rig into a "dry" bubbler with a reverse bowl or adapter. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.
Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
Style: Dab Rig
Dimensions: Height: 5" x Length: 6.5" x Width: 3"
Joint: 10mm 90° Male
Thickness: 5mm
Weight: 0.33 lbs
Perc Styles: Inline Matrix Perc
Features: Reinforced Stem
Includes: 10mm Dome & Nail
Ideal Water Volume: 2 fl oz
Package Dimensions: Height: 4" x Length: 8" x Width: 8"
Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,718 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
