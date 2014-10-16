About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/8-tree-perc-curved-neck/



This 8" Tree Perc Dab Rig is the largest and most complex rig that we carry which utilizes an 11-arm reinforced tree perc to create optimal smoke diffusion and water filtration. Due to its size and level of diffusion, this dab rig is perfect for those looking to maximize smoothness and hit volume. The design also makes it a great middle ground for those looking to switch between dry and concentrate uses. It also features a long, curved neck which prevents water from reaching your mouth as well.



Included for free with this item is an 18mm Dome & Glass Nail. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase. These include different styles of domes and domeless nails as well as the option to convert this "concentrate" rig into a "dry" bubbler with a reverse bowl or adapter. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.



Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.



Style: Dab Rig

Dimensions: Height: 8" x Base Diameter: 3.5" x Width: 7"

Joint: 18mm 90° Male

Thickness: 5mm

Weight: 0.68 lbs

Perc Style: Reinforced 11-Arm Tree Perc

Included Items: 18mm Dome & Nail

Ideal Water Volume: 2 fl oz

Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"