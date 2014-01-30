About this product

This Classic 9" Matrix Perc Bubbler implements a multi-layered matrix style perc at the base of the downstem for 360 degrees of evenly distributed smoke diffusion and water filtration. This bubbler is ideal for those looking for a compact and sturdy water pipe that is easily cleaned, transported and stored. It also features a reinforced sidecar style neck to help prevent water from reaching your mouth.



Style: Classic Bubbler

Dimensions: Height: 9" x Base Diameter: 4.5" x Width: 7"

Joint: 18mm 90° Female

Thickness: 5mm

Weight: 1.17 lbs

Perc Styles: Matrix Perc

Features: Reinforced Sidecar Mouthpiece

Includes: 14mm Round Bowl

Ideal Water Volume: 3 fl oz

Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"