Glassics
"9 Matrix Perc Sidecar
About this product
This Classic 9" Matrix Perc Bubbler implements a multi-layered matrix style perc at the base of the downstem for 360 degrees of evenly distributed smoke diffusion and water filtration. This bubbler is ideal for those looking for a compact and sturdy water pipe that is easily cleaned, transported and stored. It also features a reinforced sidecar style neck to help prevent water from reaching your mouth.
Included for free with this item is an 18mm Round Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.
Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
Style: Classic Bubbler
Dimensions: Height: 9" x Base Diameter: 4.5" x Width: 7"
Joint: 18mm 90° Female
Thickness: 5mm
Weight: 1.17 lbs
Perc Styles: Matrix Perc
Features: Reinforced Sidecar Mouthpiece
Includes: 14mm Round Bowl
Ideal Water Volume: 3 fl oz
Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"
Bubba Kush effects
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
