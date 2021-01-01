About this product

This Universal Ceramic Domeless Nail is unique in that it is designed to fit all sizes of our Dab Rigs as well as our "dry" water pipes. The 6-in-one design can be configured to fit any and all joints making it the most versatile nail we offer (although, some dab rigs may not have long enough stems for the deepest 10mm female fitting). It also features a ribbed design between the cup and the joint which allows heat to dissipate before reaching your glass piece or dab rig. The standard cup size allows this nail to be paired perfectly with our Ceramic Carb Caps, creating a snug fit to help insulate heat.



Ceramic as a material is much more ideal than glass when used as a concentrate nail as it can withstand much more rapid heating and cooling and is comparable to quartz in that regard. The main difference between the two is that ceramic has less thermal conductivity, meaning that it will take more time to heat up but will retain that heat for much longer. Ceramic also requires that you heat the nail evenly in order to prevent cracks or fractures.