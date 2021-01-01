About this product

Our solution is a fully FinCEN certified Stored Value Facility (SVF). As an SVF, the bank never uses your funds for loans and such. Your funds are stored for your use only and are 100% guaranteed, with no limit.



As a FinCEN certified SVF, we can only board current state licensed and approved dispensaries that possess valid state dispensary non-profit or reseller documents for each location.



As a FinCEN registered institution, everything is transparent and reported to the US Treasury Department. The underwriting process has a timeframe which can take between 10 to 15 business days and doesn't start until the state complete the verification process with the bank.



We offer competitive processing rates and 1% for cash deposits. Our underwriters will consider a reduction in the processing rate in competitive situations, when necessary to board the account. For reduced fee consideration, merchant must provide three months of processing statements, in the transparent name of the company.



POS system, delivery phone swipe device and cash vault are provided to the merchant at no charge. Equipment will be scheduled for delivery, after merchant confirms that two Cat 5 lines have been installed for POS and vault.



For dispensaries that have a POS already in place and are reliant on the customized software for “seed to sale” tracking and reporting, they can continue using their current POS for their dispensary operations and can use our system for credit card transactions only.



Contact us today to schedule an interview, or to receive additional information.



855.724.5787 #856 or email us at admin@globalhighrisksolutions.com