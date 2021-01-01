Gloriblends
Dream "Sleep" 1500mg Agave
About this product
Dream is the blend that started it all. Originally, this blend was created to help the company's owner get restful, quality sleep after a serious neck injury. Dream supports falling asleep and staying asleep. Without proper rest, the body and brain will have a decrease in functioning and productivity. The cannabinoids provide the ECS with the needed compounds to regulate the sleep cycle. The terpene blend promotes relaxation, relieves anxiety and has sedative-like effects.
