About this product

Dream is the blend that started it all. Originally, this blend was created to help the company's owner get restful, quality sleep after a serious neck injury. Dream supports falling asleep and staying asleep. Without proper rest, the body and brain will have a decrease in functioning and productivity. The cannabinoids provide the ECS with the needed compounds to regulate the sleep cycle. The terpene blend promotes relaxation, relieves anxiety and has sedative-like effects.