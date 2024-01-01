Cap Junky Live Hash Rosin

by Glorious Extracts
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Cap Junkie is a high powered hybrid with gorgeous frosted buds and off-the-charts THC levels. This strain hits hard and fast with an instant head rush that floats you into a cloud of euphoria, dizzying happiness, and tingly warmth all over. Dank and fruity, its smooth smoke smells and tastes like fresh spicy menthol, cream, and stone(d) fruits. Cap Junkie is perfect for connoisseurs and experienced smokers looking for an intense euphoria to take them to new heights.

About this strain

Cap Junky is an extremely potent, pungent cannabis strain crossing Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. The cultivar is a collaborative project between two of the most important modern breeders, Capulator and Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky sold Cap Junky clones for $1,000 each in 2021. Capulator's farm affiliate L.A. Made sold Cap Junky flower in 2022 in California's adult-use market. The Alien Cookies helped make the top strain MAC. Kush Mints became the backbone of Seed Junky's Minntz brand in collaboration with Cookies. Cap Junky smells like sour fruit rind with hints of pepper, gas, and dank. Well-grown buds are sleeted with maximal trichome coverage. Its smoke tastes astringent, peppery, and hits very smooth. This maximum-THC cultivar is for experienced smokers only, with an intense, long-lasting euphoric effect.

About this brand

Glorious Extracts
We are a company that specializes in small batch extracts and concentrates for the AZ cannabis industry. We provide Live Resin and Live Rosin products at this time with more coming later this year!

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000053DCXB00858835
