Cap Junkie is a high powered hybrid with gorgeous frosted buds and off-the-charts THC levels. This strain hits hard and fast with an instant head rush that floats you into a cloud of euphoria, dizzying happiness, and tingly warmth all over. Dank and fruity, its smooth smoke smells and tastes like fresh spicy menthol, cream, and stone(d) fruits. Cap Junkie is perfect for connoisseurs and experienced smokers looking for an intense euphoria to take them to new heights.

