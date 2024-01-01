Glorious Extracts Infused Pre-roll - 1.2g Cherry Soap x Hash

by Glorious Extracts
Cherry Soaps aroma is minty soap, creamy kush, earthy fruit, herbal lacquer, and sweet pine. The flavor delivers a similar profile with a heavy dose of kushy mint mixed with a sweet pine on the inhale, followed by earthy soap that faded into a sweet cream. The exhale starts with a minty soap, sweet kush, and earthy pine but ends with an interesting cherry spice, skunky berries, and a sweet creamy mint. We have infused this flower with top tier Live Hash to give more flavor and terpenes for a glorious smoking experience!

About this brand

Glorious Extracts
We are a company that specializes in small batch extracts and concentrates for the AZ cannabis industry. We currently offer Live Resin, Live Rosin, and infused prerolls!

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000053DCXB00858835
