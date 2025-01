Lemon Granita is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Lemon Jack X Frozen Margy strains. This tasty hybrid offers a zesty flavor with a full-bodied high that starts focused and energetic before dropping you off into hazy, heady relaxation. Lemon Granita has a sweet and sour, citrusy lemon taste accented by hints of spicy skunk and earthy, woody pine. The aroma is very similar, with a lemony PineSol-like overtone accented by skunky pepper and woody herbs. The Lemon Granita high will hit you quickly, rushing into your mind as soon as you exhale with a lifted sense of focused euphoria. You'll be happy and lifted, even while your mind fades away into a hazy relaxation that leaves you pretty unfocused but totally blissful. A relaxing body high comes next, locking you to the couch and leaving you feeling totally immovable. Thanks to these effects and its moderately high 17-19% average THC level, Lemon Granita is often chosen to treat chronic pain, depression, arthritis, cramps or muscle spasms and headaches. This bud has long, pepper-shaped minty green nugs with lots of thin orange hairs and a frosty thick coating of tiny, bright white trichomes.

