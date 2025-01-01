Spooky OG was developed from an elite clone of the Kosher Kush strain, known for its high yield, high THC content and ease of cultivation. This strain has undoubtedly been developed to satisfy the most demanding connoisseurs and enjoys great prestige among the most selective consumers. With a THC content of 20-25% and a strong Terpene profile, Spooky OG offers an incomparable experience.



The taste is gassy, the aroma citrusy and the overflowing crystals that cover each of her buds are a sign of her excellent genetics. Together with its relaxing and happiness-boosting effects, this strain makes an exceptional companion for anyone looking for an easy-to-grow plant with exceptional flavor and effects that lead to an optimal state without sacrificing top quality and excellence.



Spooky OG is characterized by its powerful terpene profile. The most outstanding aromas are gas, citrus, spicy and earthy, which give it an intense, sweet and unique flavor. This strain is one of our top varieties, and once you try it, you'll understand why.



Spooky OG is ideal for those looking to treat anxiety and stress, with powerful and balanced effects that lead to an emotional state of happiness and relaxation, promoting a high sense of creativity. The relaxing effects provide instant relief from depression and are perfect for falling asleep.



The most outstanding effect of Spooky OG is a wave of mental and physical relaxation, making it ideal for twilight, nervousness or simply for those who want to start or end the day in a state of calm and complete bliss.

