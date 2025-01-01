Pebble Wreck is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fruity Pebbles OG and Trainwreck. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Pebble Wreck is a potent and fruity strain that delivers a high that’s uplifting and relaxing. This strain is known to help patients cope with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Pebble Wreck is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pebble Wreck effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pebble Wreck when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by SunMed Growers, Pebble Wreck features flavors like berry, citrus, and earth. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene.

