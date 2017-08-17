About this strain
Strawberry OG (not to be confused with OG Strawberry) is the product of a laborious search for stable strawberry flavor mixed against Bruce Banner’s exceptional structure, yield, and early flowering schedule. This hybrid, clone-only strain blends the upbeat sedation of SFV OG with Bruce Banner’s OG Kush body and Strawberry Diesel mind to create a hybrid wonder of physical and mental effects. Anticipate a euphoric and relaxing aura that does deter physical activity, but unleashes the mind, offering a spacey, creative tint to everyday hobbies.
Strawberry OG effects
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Glorious Extracts
We are a company that specializes in small batch extracts and concentrates for the AZ cannabis industry. We primarily do Live Resin products but look forward to expanding our product offerings later this year!