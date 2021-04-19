About this product
Glorious Extracts Live Resin Batter 1g - Strawnana Cookies & Cream
About this strain
Strawnana Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
50% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
About this brand
Glorious Extracts
We are a company that specializes in small batch extracts and concentrates for the AZ cannabis industry. We primarily do Live Resin products but look forward to expanding our product offerings later this year!