This super citrus offspring of Messiah OG and LSD will either knock you into the couch (Pheno #2) or knock your head into space (Pheno #1). The two different expressions cover the whole day, with a powerful energetic high in the morning from the #1 cut and a deeply relaxed and introspective high to close the day with the #2 cut. Each has it's very own unique expression of citrus and the electric hint of tea tree.