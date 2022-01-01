About this product
This super citrus offspring of Messiah OG and LSD will either knock you into the couch (Pheno #2) or knock your head into space (Pheno #1). The two different expressions cover the whole day, with a powerful energetic high in the morning from the #1 cut and a deeply relaxed and introspective high to close the day with the #2 cut. Each has it's very own unique expression of citrus and the electric hint of tea tree.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glory Daze Botanicals
GDB is a small family farm located in the beautiful and scenic Rogue Valley. We strive to produce the highest quality flowers and create potent, delicious and beautiful new genetics.