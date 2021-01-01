About this product

Messiah OG from Glory Daze Botanicals is a cross of the famous "NYC Diesel" (Male) with TGA Genetics "Jesus OG" (Female) that has been through years of vigorous phenotype testing and selection. The growth vigor works well with outdoor, full season gardens and the intense trichombe formation is well suited for indoor and light-dep operations. The Jesus OG lineage gives wonderful aromas of pink-lemonade and the NYC Diesel gives it hints of a chemical sting. The silver frosty flowers have a light purple hue amidst the bright green calyx that combine to create and exotic an beautiful flower.