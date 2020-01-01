Glow was born in Oakland in 2015 with the dream to help transform the way cannabis is consumed. We believe that no one should have to sacrifice quality for convenience, or access for discretion and style. Glow sources top shelf, sustainably grown cannabis, and brings it to our patients in convenient and discreet packaging. Prerolled joints, whole flower, and a variety edibles are just some of the cannabis products we are pleased to bring to patients in California. Glow is committed to only offering triple tested, high quality cannabis and cannabis products. We test for strength of 21 different cannabinoids, for any contamination of bacteria, yeast and molds, and for nutrient or pesticide residue. All our products meet or exceed the strictest regulations existing in the state. The safety and efficacy of our products is our highest priority. All products are tested by CW Analytical in Oakland, California. Quality & Variety At Glow we work with famers, both indoor and outdoor, to source the highest quality cannabis and cannabis products. We work closely with our farmer partners to ensure the cannabis is treated with only love and respect, not harmful chemicals. We are committed to minimizing our ecological burden on our planet, utilizing the latest technology to minimize water, power, and physical waste. Ready to Roll Glow is all about providing convenient and stylish products as cannabis becomes more ubiquitous in our everyday lives. Our high quality cannabis products are easily stored and consumed, with sophisticated and subtle packaging- Glow offers products that allow you to medicate where and when you choose to with class and discretion. Northern California Grown All of our product is lovingly grown in the Northern California by dedicated and exceptionally talented farmers. From the foothills of Mt. Shasta to the Sierras to Santa Cruz, our farmers produce the best of what the Cannabis Capital of the world has to offer.