Powerful plants in a luxurious, moisture-rich cream comfort sore muscles. Full spectrum hemp extract blended with arnica and sweet birch provides pure comfort instantly on contact. Essential oils of citrus and peppermint absorb quickly to hydrate back, neck, feet, hands and joints.
Gnome Serum
Every Gnome Serum formula is powered by our proprietary compound, lab-designed to balance the benefits of each ingredient. The process starts with a leaf to root extraction of organically cultivated hemp that captures beneficial terpenes, flavonoids, cannabidiol, and no more than 0.3% THC.