Full spectrum hemp extract maximizes the effects of Ahiflower® and soothing borage oils to bring intensive relief to noticeably parched skin. Rich in shea butter and high in Omega-3 oils, this thick lotion hydrates and smoothes dry patches and cracked, damaged skin. Fragrance free.
Gnome Serum
Every Gnome Serum formula is powered by our proprietary compound, lab-designed to balance the benefits of each ingredient. The process starts with a leaf to root extraction of organically cultivated hemp that captures beneficial terpenes, flavonoids, cannabidiol, and no more than 0.3% THC.