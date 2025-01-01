About this product
Say hello to the gummy that’s taking you out of this world. 🚀 Eclipse Gummies blend the sweet nostalgia of blue raspberry and bubblegum into one delicious, vibe-packed treat. Think gumballs from your childhood, but make it high—a mix of bold, juicy blue raspberry and classic, sweet bubblegum that’s straight-up addictive (in the best way). 🍬💙
Each gummy is perfectly dosed with 10mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD, giving you that ideal mix of relaxation and euphoria—strong enough to melt away stress, but smooth enough to keep you chill and collected. Whether you’re on an afternoon date with the cosmos or just staring into the abyss of your ceiling (no judgment), Eclipse is here to make sure it’s a vibe. 🌌
✨ One bite, and you’re instantly transported back—think chewy bubblegum from the corner store mixed with that tangy, electric blue raspberry kick you know and love. It’s sweet, fruity, and so good you’ll wish you had a whole gumball machine full of them. 🍬💙
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Winding down without fully checking out ✔️ A nostalgic, candy-sweet edible experience ✔️ Letting your mind drift somewhere dreamy and weightless Each bite-sized gummy is smooth, delicious, and crafted for a balanced high—because the best trips start with great flavor. 🚀
Eclipse - 10mg THC + 10mg CBD
Go EasyGummies
About this product
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
