Say hello to the gummy that’s taking you out of this world. 🚀 Eclipse Gummies blend the sweet nostalgia of blue raspberry and bubblegum into one delicious, vibe-packed treat. Think gumballs from your childhood, but make it high—a mix of bold, juicy blue raspberry and classic, sweet bubblegum that’s straight-up addictive (in the best way). 🍬💙



Each gummy is perfectly dosed with 10mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD, giving you that ideal mix of relaxation and euphoria—strong enough to melt away stress, but smooth enough to keep you chill and collected. Whether you’re on an afternoon date with the cosmos or just staring into the abyss of your ceiling (no judgment), Eclipse is here to make sure it’s a vibe. 🌌



✨ One bite, and you’re instantly transported back—think chewy bubblegum from the corner store mixed with that tangy, electric blue raspberry kick you know and love. It’s sweet, fruity, and so good you’ll wish you had a whole gumball machine full of them. 🍬💙



✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Winding down without fully checking out ✔️ A nostalgic, candy-sweet edible experience ✔️ Letting your mind drift somewhere dreamy and weightless Each bite-sized gummy is smooth, delicious, and crafted for a balanced high—because the best trips start with great flavor. 🚀

