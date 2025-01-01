About this product
You’ll have your head in the clouds & feet on the ground with Float, the perfect middle-of-the-road Delta-9 gummy. Whether you're looking to take a break from smoking or just want a new way to elevate, this is your ticket to paradise—no passport required. ✈️✨
Float delivers a blissful, light-on-your-feet high—strong enough to feel elevated, yet smooth enough to keep you grounded and totally in your element. Perfect for kicking back, unwinding, or just letting your mind drift somewhere sunny. Each bite-sized gummy is smooth, flavorful, and crafted for a premium Delta-9 experience—because good vibes deserve great taste. 😌
✨ Say goodbye to harsh hemp aftertaste—Float is all about big, bold tropical flavor. Imagine juicy mango, tart pineapple, and creamy coconut melting together in a sweet, sun-drenched bite. 🌞 It’s basically a tropical getaway in gummy form—sip-free, hassle-free, and so delicious. 🥭🍍🥥
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Chill beach days & sunset hangs (even if it’s just your backyard) ✔️ Unwinding without feeling too spacey ✔️ Kicking back, relaxing, and enjoying the moment
Float - 10mg THC
Go EasyGummies
About this product
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
