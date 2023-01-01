High Rollers Wanted! The Go Ghost Delta 8 THC Grape Freeze Pre-Roll delivers a powerful experience. Each Pre-Roll is covered in Kief for the ultimate high. Pre-Rolls come in a glass-tube, perfect for preserving after each use. Let’s Roll. Go Higher with Go Ghost.
Pre-Roll: 1gram Type: Kief Packaging: Glass-tube
Go Ghost offers a line of premium THC products that has set a new industry standard for portability and convenience. Go Ghost has gained a following since its launch and has emerged as a leading lifestyle brand in the hemp industry. It's time to leave your mark wherever you go. #findyourreasontogoghost