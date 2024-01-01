Using hydrocarbon extraction as well as a few other tricks up our sleeve; GOAT Badder is high in that 'stank' and potency. Our proprietary method is constantly stirred or whipped during and after the purging process. The agitation crystalizes the budder, giving it a thick, creamy, and butter-like texture.
Batter? Budder? It's up to you how you spell it; but leave it to us to exceed your expectations.
We spare no expense and meticulously obsess over each aspect of our product lines to ensure that our customers are getting the best in packaging, design, formulation, variety, and strength. Our extracts are produced in-house, using industry leading techniques that are clean, potent, and repeatable. We have an ever-evolving library of strain profiles that are frequently rotated and classed by traditional categories (indica, sativa, hybrid) and descriptors (nutty, skunky, citrus, etc.) allowing the consumer to choose their own adventure