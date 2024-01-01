Using hydrocarbon extraction as well as a few other tricks up our sleeve; GOAT Badder is high in that 'stank' and potency. Our proprietary method is constantly stirred or whipped during and after the purging process. The agitation crystalizes the budder, giving it a thick, creamy, and butter-like texture.



Batter? Budder? It's up to you how you spell it; but leave it to us to exceed your expectations.

