Moon rocks are the ultimate cannabis experience. These potent nuggets are made by dipping high-quality flower into potent distillate and then rolling them in kief. The result is a single nug that is packed with THC, delivering an incredibly intense high. If you're looking for the ultimate cannabis experience, then moon rocks are definitely for you. They're potent, flavorful, and long-lasting. Just be sure to start with a small amount and go slow. Your name might not be Buzz or Neil, but you’re about to feel out of this world.



