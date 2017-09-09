Purple Chemdawg | Badder | 1g

by GOAT extracts
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Using hydrocarbon extraction as well as a few other tricks up our sleeve; GOAT Badder is high in that 'stank' and potency. Our proprietary method is constantly stirred or whipped during and after the purging process. The agitation crystalizes the budder, giving it a thick, creamy, and butter-like texture.

About this strain

Purple Chemdawg is a potent 75/25 indica-dominant cross between Chemdawg and Granddaddy Purple that delivers powerfully relaxing effects alongside a sweet grape aroma. Though Purple Chemdawg weighs heavy on the body, it leaves your mind free to wander creative, introspective realms. Another rendition by the Cali Connection, dubbed “Purple Chem,” pulls from the genetic line of Chemdawg 91 and Pre-98 Bubba Kush who pass on a similar balance of effects, but with a biting diesel aroma. Patients medicating with Purple Chemdawg have generally found relief for chronic pain while others enjoy its ability to soothe stress and anxiety.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand GOAT extracts
GOAT extracts
Shop products
We spare no expense and meticulously obsess over each aspect of our product lines to ensure that our customers are getting the best in packaging, design, formulation, variety, and strength.
Our extracts are produced in-house, using industry leading techniques that are clean, potent, and repeatable.
We have an ever-evolving library of strain profiles that are frequently rotated and classed by traditional categories (indica, sativa, hybrid) and descriptors (nutty, skunky, citrus, etc.) allowing the consumer to choose their own adventure

License(s)

  • MO, US: MAN000105
Notice a problem?Report this item