Using hydrocarbon extraction as well as a few other tricks up our sleeve; GOAT Badder is high in that 'stank' and potency. Our proprietary method is constantly stirred or whipped during and after the purging process. The agitation crystalizes the budder, giving it a thick, creamy, and butter-like texture.



Batter? Budder? It's up to you how you spell it; but leave it to us to exceed your expectations.



Watermelon Dream (Watermelon Haze X Blue Dream) by Almora Farm will kick your creativity into high gear. Clear your head with this potent strain so you can focus on all your best ideas. The taste is a fantastic blend of watermelon and berries, with a hint of fuel that keeps things interesting.

